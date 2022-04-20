TheStreet Upgrades Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to “C”

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZM. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. FBN Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $111.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.25. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $406.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $747,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,455 shares of company stock worth $9,208,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

