ThreeFold (TFT) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

ThreeFold (TFT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $37,774.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00229293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00189271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.79 or 0.07433350 BTC.

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

