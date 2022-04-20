TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Update

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 833,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

TMST stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 8,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,897. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $24.39.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

