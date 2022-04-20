Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.79

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 63711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Titan Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.23 million and a PE ratio of 187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Titan Mining Company Profile (TSE:TI)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

