TOKPIE Price Hits $0.0670 on Top Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded 60.8% higher against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $1.93 million and $19,150.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001524 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

