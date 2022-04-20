Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.41

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.41 and last traded at C$23.39, with a volume of 99422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 104.41.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.82%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.36%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

About Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

