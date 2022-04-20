Tornado Cash (TORN) 1-Day Volume Hits $11.75 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $50.94 million and approximately $11.75 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $46.31 or 0.00112198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07443821 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.58 or 1.00155450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00048545 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.