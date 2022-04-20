Toronto Dominion Bank Has $7.96 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 512.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.87. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

