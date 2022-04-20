Torray LLC Has $509,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

NYSE TDOC traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.89. 22,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $192.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

