Torray LLC Makes New Investment in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Torray LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at about $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $72,165,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,947. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 75.61%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

