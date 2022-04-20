Torray LLC Sells 4,837 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 41,974 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.56. 12,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

