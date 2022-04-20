TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 77,508 shares of company stock valued at $175,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,055,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 536,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

