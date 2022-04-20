Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Brokerages expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) to report $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.27.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.92. 41,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,350. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

