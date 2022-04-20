TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$18.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TA. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.95.

TSE:TA traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.87. 356,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$10.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.34.

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

