TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,190. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $644.11. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,072. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $649.16 and a 200 day moving average of $635.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.