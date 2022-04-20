TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.31

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 116949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.93 million and a PE ratio of 8.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TransGlobe Energy ( TSE:TGL Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$117.79 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.0890409 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

