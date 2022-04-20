Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $176.16 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.71 and its 200-day moving average is $165.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after acquiring an additional 887,224 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,265,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,129,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.