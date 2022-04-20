Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $4.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

