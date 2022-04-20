Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 4.4%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.16. 4,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 336,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
A number of research firms have commented on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 112.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 54.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricida Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.