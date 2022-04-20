Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives C$2.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMQ shares. TD Securities lowered Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares lowered Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.20 million and a P/E ratio of -7.99. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at C$1,193,591.24.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.