TriumphX (TRIX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $141,183.00

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $141,183.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00033880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00103376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

