True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.11

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 39000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $561.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.
True Drinks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRUU)
