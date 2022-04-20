Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) shares fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 139.90 ($1.82). 772,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,159,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.89).

Several research firms have recently commented on TRST. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 440 ($5.72) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 400 ($5.20) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 390 ($5.07) to GBX 168 ($2.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 297.60 ($3.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 242.78. The company has a market cap of £569.70 million and a PE ratio of -27.45.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

