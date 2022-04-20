TurtleCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,406.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $52,406.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 154.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,930,167,820 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

