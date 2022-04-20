U Network (UUU) Market Cap Hits $497,967.09

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. U Network has a total market capitalization of $497,967.09 and approximately $3,565.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded down 11% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
