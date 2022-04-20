Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) will post sales of $146.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Udemy will report full year sales of $625.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.16 million to $628.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $766.93 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $783.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $137.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of UDMY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54. Udemy has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $32.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

