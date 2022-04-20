UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $52.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $19.20 on Friday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $2,835,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

