Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $450.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength. Also, the skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with cost-containment efforts, aided fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. All key categories posted double-digit year-over-year comp sales growth, led by the cycling of the prior year's pandemic-led disruption, solid execution of holiday plans and product newness. However, makeup trends remained challenged due to pandemic-led fluctuations. High SG&A costs are also a concern. Management expects SG&A and gross margin deleverage in fiscal 2022, which is likely to hit adjusted operating margin and the bottom line.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.71. 11,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,155. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $431.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

