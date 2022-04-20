Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $17.39

Unifty (NIF) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a market cap of $30.20 million and approximately $145,840.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $17.39 or 0.00042308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00045855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.79 or 0.07433350 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,164.67 or 1.00167573 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

