UniMex Network Market Cap Achieves $2.72 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $21,534.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniMex Network has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.08 or 0.07459684 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00039073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,028.97 or 0.99781926 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,678 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

