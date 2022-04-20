United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $45.95 on Monday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

