United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will announce $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.74. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $3.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $28.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.58 to $31.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.44 to $41.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.54.

URI stock traded up $11.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $351.48. 606,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.68. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after acquiring an additional 85,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

