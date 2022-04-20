Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.58 and last traded at $83.66. Approximately 26,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,155,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.64.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

