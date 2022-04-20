Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Sells $976,500.00 in Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UNM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at $12,625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 247.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.