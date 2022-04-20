Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.94

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 11206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

