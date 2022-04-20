Upfiring Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $32.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.23 or 0.00279164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005144 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000682 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $757.74 or 0.01835682 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 283.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Coin Profile

Upfiring is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

