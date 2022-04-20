Urbana (TSE:URB) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.99

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.99 and last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 1085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Michael Brydon Charles Gundy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,650. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,367.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

