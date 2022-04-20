USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 2,333.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,909.1%.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

