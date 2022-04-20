USDK Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.55 million and approximately $51.90 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

