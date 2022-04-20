USDX Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007178 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

