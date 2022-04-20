Validity Price Hits $3.49 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Validity has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market cap of $15.88 million and $248,819.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00008415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002511 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,557,799 coins and its circulating supply is 4,553,414 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

