Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,800 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

