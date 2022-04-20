Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after acquiring an additional 196,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after acquiring an additional 700,740 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,169,000 after acquiring an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,877,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $97.88 and a 1-year high of $108.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $105.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

