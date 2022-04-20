Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,588,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 42,511 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.