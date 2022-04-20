Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $213,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,620,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,105 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,280 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,415,000 after purchasing an additional 548,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 369,272 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.86.
