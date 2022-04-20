Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $220,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.73.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $209.92 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.27. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.