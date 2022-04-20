Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $238,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,324,000 after buying an additional 71,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

