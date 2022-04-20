Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 385 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FirstCash by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after acquiring an additional 62,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS stock opened at $76.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.86.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

