Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

