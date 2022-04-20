Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tilray by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tilray by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Tilray by 2,914.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 651,137 shares in the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

